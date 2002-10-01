Top 25 Cities

My Queue

Get a closer look at Entrepreneur and Dun & Bradstreet's 9th annual listing of the best cities for entrepreneurs.
This story appears in the October 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
U.S. workers get an average of
13
allotted vacation days a year, the fewest in the world. Italians get the most:
42
SOURCE: Positively Broadband/Winston Group

U.S. small businesses are expected to spend more than
$50
BILLION
this year on human resource-related services.
SOURCE: Access Markets International Partners Inc.

92%
of workers say the ability to telecommute would influence their decision to take a new job.
SOURCE: TrueCareers

In a recent survey,
41%
of workers admitted to having sex at work.
SOURCE: Elle.com

20%
said they had sex during work hours with a co-worker.
SOURCE: MSNBC.com survey

7.3
MILLION
U.S. workers have more than one job.
SOURCE: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Employee philanthropy raises almost
$10
billion a year in the United States.
SOURCE: KindMark

ABOUT D & B
D&B (NYSE: DNB ) provides the information, tools and expertise to help customers decide with confidence. In 2001, D&B launched Small Business Solutions (SBS), a suite of online products designed to help small-business owners better manage their businesses. SBS tools use D&B information to help you find profitable new customers, manage vendors more efficiently, run instant online credit checks, monitor your own business credit and access valuable industry information. For more information about D&B Small Business Solutions, visit www.dnb.com/smallbusiness.
BY THE NUMBERS
Four criteria are used to rank the cities: entrepreneurial activity (based on the number of businesses 5 years old or younger), small-business growth (based on the number of businesses with fewer than 20 employees that had significant employment growth from January 2001 to January 2002), economic growth (change in job growth over a three-year period through January 2002), and risk (bankruptcy rates).

