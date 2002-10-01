Top 25 Cities

U.S. workers get an average of

13

allotted vacation days a year, the fewest in the world. Italians get the most:

42

SOURCE: Positively Broadband/Winston Group

U.S. small businesses are expected to spend more than

$50

BILLION

this year on human resource-related services.

SOURCE: Access Markets International Partners Inc.

92%

of workers say the ability to telecommute would influence their decision to take a new job.

SOURCE: TrueCareers

In a recent survey,

41%

of workers admitted to having sex at work.

SOURCE: Elle.com

20%

said they had sex during work hours with a co-worker.

SOURCE: MSNBC.com survey

7.3

MILLION

U.S. workers have more than one job.

SOURCE: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics