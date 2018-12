Informercials are a great way to get your message out.

September 17, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You could never afford to run a 30-minute commercial for your business on one of the major networks. But on public access cable television, you can almost certainly put on a 30-minute infomercial promoting yourself and your business. For instance, the owner of an antique shop could host a weekly show on finding, restoring and pricing antiques. A car repair specialist could host a weekly car care show. The possibilities are endless.

