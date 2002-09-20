Think Fast

How to use speed to your advantage

September 20, 2002 1 min read

One good measure of hard work in the Digital Age is how quickly problems get solved or how quickly new ideas get turned into marketable products and services. The current wisdom in Silicon Valley is that one year of work in an Internet-based firm is equivalent to six years of work in a traditional organization because workers in Internet-based firms work longer hours, create more services and explore more frontiers in a year than other workers do in six years.

The new industriousness is not just about going farther but getting there faster. It means jumping on an airplane on short notice to handle a problem with important clients or customers. It means writing code for three days straight to make sure everything is just right for a new product launch. It means increasing market demand with a working prototype rather than waiting for a finished product to be developed.

