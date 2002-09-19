Schlotzsky's Upscale Approach Aims to Beef up Franchisee Results

September 19, 2002 1 min read

Austin, Texas--Schlotzsky's Deli Inc., which blamed the soft economy and decreased marketing for a second-quarter slip in revenue and profits, has taken a trendy turn toward upscale beef in a bid to boost franchisees' "gourmet" appeal and customer traffic. The sandwich chain operator, which is buying back its largest franchised territory and eyeing co-branding with a pizza chain, posted a 1 percent dip in revenue for the second quarter ended June 30. -Nation's Restaurant News