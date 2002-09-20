Captain D's Fishes for New Customers

September 20, 2002 1 min read

Nashville, Tennessee--Captain D's Seafood is preparing to break a major television and print campaign January 1, 2003, to re-launch the brand, differentiate the chain from main competitor Long John Silver's and support plans for increased franchising. According to the company, this effort will bring some much-needed re-energizing to the 560-unit chain, which hasn't grown much in the past few years. -Nation's Restaurant News