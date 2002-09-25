Picture Perfect
The images you post on your Web site require special attention.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
The way you handle images can either make or break your Web site. Try these tips for keeping visitors interested:
- Use fewer images. If they don't provide information or draw the eye to something you want your visitor to see, the graphics aren't paying their way.
- Use smaller images. An image half the height and half the width will be one-fourth the area and one-fourth the file size. Thus, it will load in one-fourth the time.
- Reuse images. When a Web browser retrieves and displays a file, it is stored in the computer's memory (cache). Then, the next time the same image is requested, it loads almost instantly. By using the same version of a logo on every page, rather than different versions, or the same icon several times on a page instead several different icons, you'll cut loading time significantly.
- Optimize images. Image editing software such as Adobe Photoshop, PaintShop Pro or the Image Composer program that comes with Microsoft's FrontPage Web-authorizing program can reduce the file size of a graphic by as much as 87 percent without reducing its size on the screen.
Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For Your Business