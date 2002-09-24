Alpha Phi Alpha and Church's Chicken Launch Franchising Initiative

September 24, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Atlanta--Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., the nation's oldest African American fraternity, and Church's Chicken have signed an agreement to develop 20 Church's franchises over the next five years. The units are planned for the Washington, DC; Baltimore; Cleveland; Cincinnati; and Columbus, Ohio, metropolitan areas and will be locally owned and operated by members and investment groups within Alpha Phi Alpha and the community at large.

The overall goal of Alpha Phi Alpha and Church's Chicken is to identify people possessing keen business acumen and quick-service restaurant experience and assist them by providing the training, development and other resources needed to open a successful restaurant franchise. Supported by the SBA, the program will also offer participants the opportunity to receive business development training from the agency. Upon course completion, SBA trainees will have access to an 85 percent financial guarantee on any business loan taken out to fund their franchise. -Susan Davis Int'l