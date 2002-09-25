Glass Doctor Wins Best New Look at USGlass Marketing Awards

September 25, 2002 1 min read

Waco, Texas--Glass Doctor, an auto, home and business glass replacement franchise, was recently awarded Best New Look at the Second Annual USGlass Marketing Awards. The franchise, which completed a national makeover on everything from TV and radio spots to vans and print campaigns, also won the only perfect score in the national judging.

Glass Doctor and the rest of the USGlass Marketing Awards winners were announced in the August issue of USGlass magazine. The awards recognize marketing creativity in the metal and glass industries. -BizCom Associates