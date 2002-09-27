Expansion News--Crescent City Beignets, Great Clips, Roly Poly

September 27, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Houston--Crescent City Beignets, a New Orleans-style café chain, has signed development agreements for the Houston and Atlanta markets. Four locations are in various stages of development in Houston, with a total of eight units planned for the next four years. The franchise's first Atlanta store is scheduled to open in January 2003. -Fransmart

Minneapolis--Hair salon chain Great Clips plans to add about 50 stores in the greater Sacramento, California, area over the next five years. The company currently has about 30 stores in the region. -Sacramento Business Journal

Indianapolis--Rolled sandwich franchise Roly Poly has announced plans to launch hundreds of new locations in six states. The company has 60 stores planned for the Pittsburgh area and as many as 43 in the Columbus, Ohio, region. Expansion plans include openings of both franchises and company-owned stores. -Pittsburgh Business Times, Columbus Business First