Make the Sale

How to hook prospects with a great idea

October 2, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Creative sellers with open minds have an endless market for their ideas. But most people don't consider themselves creative enough to come up with good ideas. Their minds stop working when someone asks for an idea.

Some people actually have lots of ideas but are hesitant to use them because they're afraid they won't be good enough. They don't offer their ideas, so they never get any positive feedback. And since they don't get any feedback, they don't offer their ideas. The loop is closed. The salesperson shouldn't judge the merits of an idea--leave that to the prospect. If the customer thinks it's good--it's good!

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales