To succeed on the Web, you must constantly improve your site.

October 4, 2002 1 min read

Constant tinkering helped both Amazon.com and eBay keep increasing revenues while other e-commerce sites flopped. The lesson for the small business Internet marketer is that continued site enhancement is both a prudent and expected aspect of offering products and services online.

Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For Your Business