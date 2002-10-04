Dealing With Stage Fright

Learn how to take the edge off before your next presentation.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There's a little secret to controlling the intensity of your stage fright symptoms. As you're waiting in the lobby before your presentation or just before you get out of your car to see your prospect, take the edge off by doing some simple exercises. Press your palms together--hard--for 30 seconds. Grip your steering wheel or the arms of your chair as hard as you can for another half minute. This will burn off some of that excess adrenaline in your system while leaving you the energy you need to convey enthusiasm.

Now take a couple of long, deep breaths, using your diaphragm to completely fill your lungs. Slowly let out each breath to a count of 10. This steadies your voice for a powerful opening statement.

Your stage fight has now become a reservoir of energy. You'll focus better on the prospect, and your presentation will be more intense and powerful.

