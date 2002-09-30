Home Depot Ends Partnership with Nathan's Famous

September 30, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Westbury, New York--Nathan's Famous Inc. will cease operations of hot dog outlets at eight Home Depot stores late next February because of license agreement terminations by the do-it-yourself home improvement chain. In a disclosure filed with securities regulators, Nathan's said it received written notice from Home Depot Inc. in late August about the terminations. No explanation was given and no locations were identified, but Nathan's said it is entitled to receive not-yet-determined payments from Home Depot under lease-termination provisions. -Nation's Restaurant News