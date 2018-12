<b></b>

October 2, 2002 1 min read

Sacramento, California--In an effort to expand its core business, Itex Corp., which runs a trading exchange for business bartering, will offer franchises. According to company executives, Itex has made solid investments over the last two quarters to perfects its franchise model and legal structure so that financial goals can be reached. -Sacramento Business Journal Online