IFA Re-Launches Veterans Franchise Program


Washington, DC--The nation's veterans have gotten a boost toward achieving the dream of small-business ownership as the International Franchise Association re-launches VetFran (the Veterans Transition Franchise Initiative), a program designed to ease their entry into the rapidly growing sector. Nearly 60 franchise company members of the IFA have agreed to waive or lower the required franchise fee to 10 percent or less of initial investment in an effort to share the opportunities of franchising with veterans. Phase One of the program enlisted companies with initial investments below $150,000, the maximum loan amount on which the SBA will offer 85 percent loan guarantees.

VetFran was initially launched during the Gulf War, and more than 100 IFA member companies participated. -International Franchise Association

