Expansion News--Auntie Anne's, Del Taco, Samurai Sam's, Valvoline Instant Oil Change

October 4, 2002 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Gap, Pennsylvania--Auntie Anne's Inc. has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Hwang & Brothers Enterprise Co. LTD for the development of Auntie Anne's pretzel stores in Taiwan. Under terms of the agreement, the first store is scheduled to open in 2003 with 14 additional locations planned over the next several years. -Auntie Anne's Inc.

Lake Forest, California--Del Taco inked a franchise development agreement with Ken Major for five units in the northern part of Colorado Springs, Colorado, marking the company's fifth franchise deal in Colorado since opening its first restaurant in the state in 2000. The company said it expects the first three units in the area to open by 2003. -Nation's Restaurant News

Scottsdale, Arizona--By the end of the year, SP Franchising Inc., franchisor of Samurai Sam's Teriyaki Grills, will more than double its presence by moving into 19 states. -Phoenix Business Journal Online

Lexington, Kentucky--In the three months between May 15 and August 15, franchisees of Valvoline Instant Oil Change opened six new service centers and converted a company-owned location to bring the total number of VIOC franchise locations to 331 and boost the overall VIOC population to 688. The company's strategic plan for 2002 calls for the addition of 20 franchisees, 14 of which have been signed. -Nichol & Co.