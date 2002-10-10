Managing Money

How good are you at managing your business's finances?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Benjamin Franklin learned early in life that incentive is everything in managing money. Specifically, he learned that you are never as careful when managing other people's money as you are when managing your own. During some of his early travels, he received a sizable sum of money from an acquaintance of one of his brothers. As recipient, Franklin was charged with safeguarding the money until it was called for by his brother's friend. Following the receipt of the money, Franklin unwisely chose to use some of the funds to finish financing his trip back to Philadelphia.

Worse yet, Franklin allowed a friend of his to use some of the money. This particular friend had a drinking problem and returned often for more money, always promising to pay the money back soon. Ultimately, the relationship between the two friends went sour. Franklin's friend departed for Barbados with a promise to repay after he received money from his new employment, but Franklin never heard from him again. Franklin later classified this mismanagement of funds as the first great mistake of his life. Fortunately for Franklin, his brother's friend did not call for the money for several years, giving Franklin ample time to replenish the funds.

Excerpted from Ben Franklin's 12 Rules of Management

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market