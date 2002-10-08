Standout Site

The right design will keep visitors coming back for more.

October 8, 2002 1 min read

For a small business Web site, interesting and informative pages will bring new visitors to the site and keep bringing old ones back. Depending on your business's goals and the needs of your customers, each site needs to have the appropriate amount of content. With the right attention to content, a Web site can serve visitors well by acting as a resource for information in a particular field.

Focus on constructing a clearly designed site by offering information that can help or simply entertain visitors. If visitors find the site to be an effective source for information, they will reward you with their patronage.

