Wendy's Strong Sales Performance Continues in September

October 8, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dublin, Ohio--Same-store sales for Wendy's U.S. company stores increased 5.4 percent for the period ending September 29 and are up 5.9 percent year-to-date. To continue this trend in the fourth quarter and in 2003, according to company officials, Wendy's will continue to focus on operations, new restaurant development and marketing. For the fourth quarter of 2002, the hamburger chain has national advertising planned virtually every week through Christmas. -PRNewswire