ServiceMaster Sells UK Pest Biz

October 10, 2002 1 min read

Downers Grove, Illinois--ServiceMaster Co. has sold off the remaining subsidiaries of its Terminix European pest control business to St. Paul, Minnesota-based Ecolab Inc. The deal included Terminix operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland--the only two subsidiaries remaining after a large sale of Terminix units last year. ServiceMaster sold most of its European pest control subsidiaries to a Stockholm-based investment firm last October.

ServiceMaster continues to review its product portfolio and shift resources toward domestic operations, the operator of TruGreen-Chem Lawn and Merry Maids said. -Crain's Chicago Business