Expansion News--Ace, Damon's, 7-Eleven

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Irving, Texas--Check-cashing chain Ace Cash Express Inc. plans to add six new franchised locations in Oahu, Hawaii. The company said it will open one franchise in December, one in January and another four within the next year. -Pacific Business News

Columbus, Ohio--Damon's Grill has signed a letter of intent with Clyde Culp, former CEO of DavCo Restaurants Inc., the world's largest Wendy's franchisee, for a 10-restaurant development deal. Culp also plans to purchase four company-owned locations. The restaurants in the agreement operate in the Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC, area. -PRNewswire

Dallas--The Charoen Pokphand Group is seeking additional franchising rights from 7-Eleven Inc. that would allow it to set up 7-Eleven convenience stores in Cambodia and Vietnam. The Bangkok-based group outlined its plan to look abroad, in tandem with aggressively expanding its Thai operation to an estimated 3,000 outlets by 2008. The company recently opened its 2,002nd store in Thailand. -Bangkok Post

