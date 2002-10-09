Your Old Phones Can Help College Entrepreneurs

Donate your old wireless phones to RadioShack, and help out some enterprising students in return.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Helping out young entrepreneurs has never been easier than with RadioShack's new Donate-a-Phone campaign. A contribution will be made to Students in Free Enterprise (SIFE) for every wireless phone brought in to a RadioShack from October through December.

This is the first time that SIFE has been included in a nationwide promotion, and RadioShack is providing the organization with plenty of exposure. RadioShack will be conducting a nationwide radio and TV public relations campaign, and the tagline "We can also help you make a world of difference, with the proceeds from your old phones going to Students In Free Enterprise which addresses local community issues" will be appearing in all RadioShack print ads. Additionally, RadioShack stores will display the SIFE logo in their wireless phone sections and run a SIFE commercial on RadioShack TV.

Started in 1975, SIFE is a nonprofit organization that seeks to give college students a greater understanding and appreciation of the free enterprise system. Students are provided with leadership training, career fairs and other opportunities, and are encouraged to teach others about free enterprise. At regional competitions, student teams can win prize money from the pot of as much as $400,000 the organization gives out each year. In turn, SIFE student teams are encouraged to teach others the principles of market economics, entrepreneurship, business ethics and personal financial success. For more information on SIFE, visit the SIFE Web site. For more information on trading in your phone at RadioShack, click here.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market