Your Old Phones Can Help College Entrepreneurs

Donate your old wireless phones to RadioShack, and help out some enterprising students in return.

October 9, 2002 2 min read

Helping out young entrepreneurs has never been easier than with RadioShack's new Donate-a-Phone campaign. A contribution will be made to Students in Free Enterprise (SIFE) for every wireless phone brought in to a RadioShack from October through December.

This is the first time that SIFE has been included in a nationwide promotion, and RadioShack is providing the organization with plenty of exposure. RadioShack will be conducting a nationwide radio and TV public relations campaign, and the tagline "We can also help you make a world of difference, with the proceeds from your old phones going to Students In Free Enterprise which addresses local community issues" will be appearing in all RadioShack print ads. Additionally, RadioShack stores will display the SIFE logo in their wireless phone sections and run a SIFE commercial on RadioShack TV.

Started in 1975, SIFE is a nonprofit organization that seeks to give college students a greater understanding and appreciation of the free enterprise system. Students are provided with leadership training, career fairs and other opportunities, and are encouraged to teach others about free enterprise. At regional competitions, student teams can win prize money from the pot of as much as $400,000 the organization gives out each year. In turn, SIFE student teams are encouraged to teach others the principles of market economics, entrepreneurship, business ethics and personal financial success. For more information on SIFE, visit the SIFE Web site. For more information on trading in your phone at RadioShack, click here.