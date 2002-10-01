Cash in With a Web Site

These 'treps are logging on and finding success online.

October 1, 2002 5 min read

(YoungBiz.com) - You've heard the stories of mega Web success. There's the one about Jeff Bezos, who jotted down his idea for amazon.com on a scrap of paper during a road trip. And, of course, you can't forget the phenomenal success of eBay. We've even got one of our own--the story of Bill Martin, Greg Wright and Rusty Szurek, the 'treps behind RagingBull.com, a financial message board site so successful that it attracted a few million in investor cash just a year after it was founded.

But for all those Internet gurus who have made the front page, there are plenty of Web bizzes that never see the light of day. Still, opportunities for successful Web-based businesses abound, and it's the savvy 'trep who capitalizes on them.

That said, how do you figure out if--and which--Web biz is right for you? Before you make the leap, check out these tips from 'treps who have been there, done that:

Tip #1: Follow your heart. Ever heard that old adage Do what you love, and the money will come? That's not just an old wives' tale; the truth is, success rarely comes when you're doing something just for the money. It's much better to start with something you love and take it from there. Just ask Stephanie Pakrul. The 20-year-old 'trep from Ontario, Canada, never thought her computer hobby would turn into a business. "I've always been an artist and a musician," Pakrul says. "Computers snuck into my life many years ago. I picked them up very quickly, and I have been on the Internet since 1995." Like Pakrul, 20-year-old 'trep Chad Hogan of Mission Viejo, California, hadn't given much thought to computers when he first got acquainted with them back in 1995. "A neighbor let me watch him rebuild his personal computer, and I was hooked," Hogan recalls.

Logging on and Cashing in

Whether you dream of becoming a Web designer or computer technician, or you're convinced you've got the next mega Web site idea, good preparation is key. As Hogan points out, "computer repair isn't a business you can learn overnight."

So is hard work, confidence and creativity. "We worked hard," says Greg Wright of RagingBull.com. As is often the case, success is created out of opportunity and hard work. These guys were sharp enough to see that the Internet offered tremendous opportunities, and they were confident that they could put together a site that a lot of people would find useful. Are you next?