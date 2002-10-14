Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins Target Detroit

October 14, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Randolph, Massachusetts--With plans to increase development of co-branded Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins stores in the Detroit area, Allied Domecq Quick Service Restaurants is inviting interested multiunit operators and investors to an open house at the Marriott Hotel in Romulus, Michigan, on October 16. Reservations are requested for the event, where corporate development, licensing, training and marketing executives from Allied Domecq will discuss the opportunity with potential franchisees. For more information, visit www.dunkin-baskin-togos.com. -PRNewswire