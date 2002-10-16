Papa John's Franchisee Takes Oven on the Road

October 16, 2002 1 min read

Louisville, Kentucky--Papa John's franchisee Terry Newman plans to unveil a jumbo mobile trailer that he will use to sell pizza in small cities within 125 miles of Wichita, Kansas. According to Frank Carney, Pizza Hut founder and Newman's franchise partner for Papa John's outlets in Wichita and Hawaii, says the 42-foot trailer will give them the opportunity to get their pizza to people who normally wouldn't have it.

Other Papa John's franchisees have expressed an interest in the trailer. -Wichita Eagle