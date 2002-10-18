Expansion News--Lady of America, Panera Bread

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--Women-only fitness franchisor Lady of America Franchise Corp. is developing its two concepts, Lady of America and Ladies Workout Express, in the Minneapolis/St. Paul region. The firm currently has 10 locations open in the Twin Cities and plans to have 32 by year's end. By mid-2003, there could be more than 50. -The Business Journal, Minneapolis/St. Paul

St. Louis--Panera Bread Co. has signed agreements with two new franchisees to develop 30 Panera Bread bakery-cafés in Southern California. Paul Saber agreed to open 15 units in north San Diego, and Ted and Sheri Hoover will open 15 in south Orange County. Both franchisees are scheduled to open their first bakery-cafés by the end of 2003. -PRNewswire

 

 

