Does your business employ skilled team leaders?

October 18, 2002 1 min read

Team leaders give to others by teaching them everything they know. This characteristic is especially important in a team environment and assures that everybody is operating at approximately the same level. A typical team will have players with varying degrees of knowledge. Outstanding team leaders recognize when certain players need help and quickly teach them what they need to know.

Excerpted from Attracting & Rewarding Outstanding Employees