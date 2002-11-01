Next of Kiln

A re-registered trademark passes a beloved name in pottery on to a new generation of fans.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Vital Stats: Janek Boniecki, 48, owner of Bauer Pottery Co. of Los Angeles

Company: Manufacturer of ceramic pottery

Sales: $750,000 projected for 2002

Abandoned Treasure: "I had a small company making and selling candles in bright ceramic pots, similar to Bauer colors. When I decided to start a ceramic pot business as well, I did a trademark search to register a name. The first thing I looked for was Bauer Pottery. I tried all the combinations for Bauer Pottery and didn't come up with anything. I was excited; I kept thinking I was doing something wrong on the trademark search. But I found it really had been an abandoned trademark since the 1960s and re-registered it in 1998."

"I was getting stores or antiques dealers who'd unscrupulously pass off the new Bauer as originals. I've stamped them 'Bauer 2000' ever since."

Collect Call: "I've collected Bauer since the early 1980s and was always inspired by their happy colors." Boniecki isn't alone: After a national magazine did an article on his business, he received more than 5,000 calls from collectors. "There's a big market of collectors excited to add the new Bauer to their collection."

Histori-Cali Cool: "After the Depression, Bauer was a California company introducing bright, happy colors when most of America had been eating off of tan or white china. They introduced the whole style of mixing and matching dinnerware, and it really boosted the patio lifestyle California was getting into in the 1930s. We've modified some of the original designs to fit the needs of our times, but 90 percent are the same."

Pot-Pourri: "There's definitely strength in what we've got. We will expand and offer more items, maybe extend the name as a home collection, textiles and possibly some furniture."

Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market