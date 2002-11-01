Hot Disks 11/02
Recreating your old computer's settings on your new PC, backup made easy and more
2 min read
This story appears in the November 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
- Moving Made Easy: Upgrading to a new PC? Desktop DNA Professional from Miramar Systems (www.miramar.com) carries your old PC's settings (including address books, bookmarks and macros) to your new PC. It creates a self-extracting file you can save to a network or removable media, then install in the new computer. Street price: starts at $27 per seat for 10 to 99 licenses, with volume discounts available.
- PC Protection: Backing up your PC isn't fun, but it's easy with Stomp's BackUp MyPC (www.stompsoft.com). A $69 (all prices street) downloadable version or $79 CD version backs up single files or your entire hard drive to your own hardware, CD and DVD drives, Zip disk or high-end tape drives. It also creates floppies and CDs in case your system fails to boot.
- Easy on the Eyes: Your higher-resolution display may offer more screen space, but it's not always easy to read. Liquid View from Portrait Displays (Us.portrait.com/products/lv.htm), allows you to change the size of icons, menus and application tools without reducing the amount of info on display. Prices start at $39.95 for a downloadable version; a CD version costs $49.95.
- Work in Control: Keep track of your workers with Work Theory. This easy-to-use online tool from Net Theory (www.nettheory.com) features a project-management system designed to ease the process of assigning and delegating tasks. Work Theory is also helpful with billing time, as it tracks and displays the amount of time spent on each task. Prices start at $20 per month.
Liane Cassavoy, a former technology reporter at PCWorld.com, freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.