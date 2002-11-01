Cool Clicks 11/02

A site for buying used PCs; visiting the archives of the Internet
Magazine Contributor
Get Used To It: We like to tell entrepreneurs to be careful when they consider buying used computers. Warranty and documentation issues are just the tip of the iceberg of potential problems. Used-PCs.com sells, well, used PCs. But you also get some assurances. A 60-day warranty may sound short, but that's 60 more days than you'll get from most used computers. Next-day shipping and bulk discounts are nice perks for the impatient and those with a lot of desks to fill.

A wide selection of name-brand desktops, laptops, monitors, accessories and software gives you plenty to shop for. A quick browse turned up Dells, IBMs and Gateways, among others. Each item is tested twice by technicians before shipping out. It's safer than auctions, and the prices are attractively low. Explore Used-PCs.com if you can live without an extended warranty or tech support; tech-savvy businesses on a tight budget may find the savings well worthwhile.

Past Times: Think of it as a blast from the Internet past. Archive.org is busy keeping track of the amorphous history of the Web. A picture is worth a thousand words-and an archived Web page is worth just as much. Search the Wayback Machine or visit the special Wayback Collections, which include a section on Web Pioneers. Already know where you want to go? Just type the URL directly into the address bar of the Wayback Machine. An archive list sorted by date makes navigation easy. You may hit some missing or misdirected links during your travels, but that's a small price to pay for free access to the archives.

