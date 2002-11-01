Gear 11/02

Fast backup via a CD recorder; presentations made easy with this PowerPoint projector

November 1, 2002 2 min read

You know you should back up your data, but it can take lots of time, and tapes often fail. Yamaha's CRW-F1 CD recorder is faster and delivers higher data integrity. Mt. Rainer and 24X Full-CAV support permits drag-and-drop file selection, on-the-fly formatting and the ability to overwrite CDs in half the time as most CD-RW recorders. Dantz Retrospect Express provides a comprehensive backup and disaster-recovery solution; the DiscT@2 laser labeling system burns text and graphics onto CDs, making it easier to link backups over many discs.

Next time you give a PowerPoint presentation, you'll have maximum flexibility with the LT260 projector from NEC. ImageXpress networking technology lets you run the LT260 wirelessly over 802.11b from one or more unconnected laptops in a large room or remotely over a wired LAN. 3D Reform technology ensures an undistorted picture-even when projecting from unusual angles onto uneven surfaces. Weighing not much more than a portable at 6.5 pounds, the LT260 also features 2100 ANSI lumens and sharp XGA resolution.