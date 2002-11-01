Take a Closer Look

They may be stylish, but are oversized LCD panels worth the price? Here's the flat-out truth.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the November 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Oh yes, good looks are important. When you spend more than eight hours staring at something, it ought to be an LCD monitor. They're easy on the eyes, save space and energy, and are fairly affordable. But sometimes bigger is better. Seventeen- and 18-inch monitors come with a bit more sticker shock than 15-inchers, but also with a whole lot more. They pay off in comfort and productivity and are appropriate for graphics work, viewing legal-sized documents and Web design.

There's also something appealing about seeing your desktop coming through with a 17-inch LCD. We replaced our last year's model 15-inch flat panel with the $890 (all prices street) 17-inch Samsung SyncMaster 171P to write this story. Big difference. Literally. If you go from a traditional CRT to an LCD, it's even more stunning.

LCD prices are notorious for fluctuating. Big, flat panels are more affordable than ever, but just when you think the cost of an LCD is down for good, a manufacturing shortage rears its ugly head and drives prices back up. It pays to keep an eye on the market. If your dream 17-incher is out of budget reach, just wait and catch it on its way down or at the end of the model year.

The best-case buying scenario is viewing potential LCDs in person. Since that's not always possible, be sure to buy from a retailer with a good return policy. Same thing goes for the manufacturer's warranty. Three-year coverage is ideal.

Mac users will be interested in the $999 17-inch Apple Studio Display. The one-year warranty is slim, but you can buy an extended one.

Features to consider are integrated audio, swivel and pivot screens and sturdiness. Analog and digital are your choices for connecting. Many monitors come with both to handle your technology needs.

Special features can help you narrow down monitor choices. The $900 Sony SDM-X72 includes an Eco Mode button that reduces power consumption by 20 percent. An internal power supply also reduces clutter. If size matters, the Sharp LL-T1803 is an 18-inch monitor that comes in at $949. The $935 BenQ FP882 is comparable. You won't get bells and whistles, but you'll cut 18-inch LCD display prices.

The $850 IBM T750 is one of several monitors with swivel capabilities so you can view your work lengthwise. Spreadsheets and lengthy documents can be handled this way. With so many competing manufacturers, you'll be able to find a large LCD that meets you at the corner of Budget and Features. In the bargain bin, you'll find the $549 Envision EN-7100e and the ViewSonic VE700 for $639.

But be discerning about who in your business needs a 17- or 18-inch monitor and who will do fine with a 15-incher.

Shopping List
Can't decide which oversized LCD panel will do the job? take a look at the big picture before hitting the computer store.


PRODUCTCONTACTSCREEN
SIZE		FEATUREWARRANTYSTREET
PRICE
Apple
17-inch studio display		(800) my-apple
www.apple.com		17-inchDigital input, apple display connector interfaceOne years$999
Benq
fp882		(866) 700-2367
www.benq.com		18-inchAnalog and digital inputs, built-in speakersThree years$935
Envision
en-7100e		(888) 838-6388
www.envisionmonitor.com		17-inchAnalog input, ultra-thin lcdThree years$549
IBM
t750		(888) shop-ibm
www.ibm.com		17-inchAnalog and digital inputs, tilt swivel standThree years$850
KDS
rad-7		(800) 237-9988
www.kdusa.com		17-inchAnalog input, includes matching mouse & keyboardThree years$669
NEC-Mitsubishi
Multisync LCD1700nx		(888) nec-mits
www.nec-mitsubishi.com		17-inchAnalog and digital inputs, optimized for videoThree years$749
Samsung
Syncmaster 171p		(866) 542-7214
www.samsungusa.com		17-inchAnalog and digital inputs, 360-degree swivel baseThree years$890
Sharp
ll-t1803		(800) 237-4277
www.sharpsystems.com		18-inchAnalog and digital inputs,90-degree swivelThree years$949
Sony
SDM-x72		(888) 315-sony
www.sonystyle.com		17-inchDigital and analog inputs, built-in stereo speakersThree years$900
Viewsonic
VE700		(800) 888-8583
www.viewsonic.com		17-inchAnalog input, auto-tune, settings lock functionThree years$639
(after rebate)

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market