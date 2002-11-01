Getting Even

The market took your money. How long will it take to get it back?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Bear markets can do ugly things to mutual fund portfolios. But once they've past, recouping the losses doesn't necessarily take forever.

One of these days, the trend lines of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 are going to turn upward, and when they do, the question on everyone's minds will be, How long is it going to take to get back to even and recoup my fund's losses?

Because everyone's portfolio holdings are different, there's no one answer to that question. But to give you a sense of how much time it takes to make money after the chips have been down for a while, I asked Ibbotson Associates, a Chicago-based securities research company, to do the math on this hypothetical question: How long would it take for an equity fund to get back to even if it were down 20 percent for two back-to-back years, then, for the next 10 years, moved ahead at an average annual total return of 8 percent?

And the answer is, drumroll please: about six years. The loss in the example falls within the range of previous bear markets. Historically, the biggest bear market loss, a result of the crash that began in October 1929, was down 83.4 percent.

If you're trying to calculate how long it will take for your funds to recapture their paper losses, keep in mind the following: In good times or bad, making money takes time and patience.

Dian Vujovich is an author, syndicated columnist and publisher of fund investing site www.fundfreebies.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market