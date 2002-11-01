Growth Strategies

Booze Blues

Employee DUIs could become your problem.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

One of your employees has a few drinks at a company dinner, runs a red light on the drive home, and hits and seriously injures the occupants of another car. Is your company responsible? Though the laws vary by state, the simple answer is yes. And you need to be sure your insurance will cover it.

"When the employee is acting in the course and scope of his or her duties, then the employer is vicariously liable if that employee injures someone," says attorney Jon Miller, a partner with Berger, Kahn, Shafton, Moss, Figler, Simon & Gladstone in Irvine, California.

As the holiday party season approaches, it's a good time to consider the issue of drunken driving and liquor liability. Essentially, Miller says, if an employee consumes alcohol on company time or at a business-related social function, the employer can be held liable if they're involved in a crash that causes injury or death.

Prevention is the ideal protection. Restrict the availability of alcohol at company functions, and provide rides to anyone who needs them without repercussions. But company policies don't always prevent problems. Shield your company with adequate insurance-general liability for the business and auto insurance on vehicles and drivers.

And if the drunk employee is injured? "The employer's workers' compensation insurance will [go into effect]," says Miller, "and that's the sole legal avenue the employee has against the employer."

Jacquelyn Lynn is a freelance business writer in Orlando, Florida.

Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?