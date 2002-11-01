Best in Show

TV is the key to this entrepreneur's success.

Starring in your own TV show is a great way to promote your business, but how many entrepreneurs get that chance? Aaron LaPedis had TV experience as a regular on a sports auction show for Denver's local PBS station. But it took a year of begging for the owner of Fascination St. Gallery, an animation and sports collectibles store, to land his own TV show to discuss how to find and sell collectibles.

Initially slotted during late-night hours, the show got enough positive feedback to earn LaPedis a trial run at 5:30 p.m. on a Saturday-and the show registered on the Nielsen ratings the first time it aired. Mattel has shown interest in having a spokesperson appear on the show, and Scooby Doo's creator has already made an appearance.

LaPedis never mentions his business on "The Collectibles Show," but he's a local celebrity, and store visitors are excited to have his legitimized expertise. With 2002 sales projected to reach at least $1.2 million, and plans for the show to go national on PBS, LaPedis, 37, grounds himself with humor: "I'm an average host with an above-average show. But I know enough to be dangerous."

