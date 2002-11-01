What's New 11/02

Going online means customers can do it all at this energy franchise.

Tim Harrington founded Price Energy with the idea that technology could make his first company, liquid fuel dealer Able Energy, more efficient. Now Price Energy allows both residential and commercial customers to order various types of fuel, arrange for payment, check their order history and receive reminders-all online.

The Rockaway, New Jersey-based company began franchising in 2001. Franchisees include those who, like Harrington, add Price Energy to their existing fuel businesses as well as those new to the industry.

