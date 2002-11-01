Ball Bearings

A mood ring for the Web

November 1, 2002 1 min read

This story appears in the November 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Want to know if your stock portfolio is plummeting? Whether you'll be snowed in today? The Ambient Orb tells you at a glance. An oversized mood ring-cum-crystal ball, it changes color as it monitors the information you've selected from Ambient's Web site. It checks traffic, weather, stocks or whatever you've selected every 10 minutes, changing color as the data changes. The Orb's power cord plugs into any outlet. It doesn't need an Internet connection, it's unintrusive, and it saves you the trouble of looking up all that information throughout the day. It's just there-and it looks cool. ($299, www.ambientdevices.com, 617-758-4129).