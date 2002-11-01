My Queue

It Figures 11/02

Security changes since 9/11, spending by young shoppers and more
This story appears in the November 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
1 in 70
U.S. households filed for personal bankruptcy last tax season.
SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau/BankruptcyData.com

More than
1
MILLION
U.S. small and midsized businesses-
 114%
more than last year-use business processing automation applications, for tasks such as managing sales or customer inventory. SOURCE: TrueCareers

The number of people in North America with at least $1 million in assets rose 1.8 percent to
2.22
MILLION
last year.
SOURCE: Merrill Lynch and Cap Gemini Ernst & Young

Up to
30%
of the e-mail U.S. businesses receive is spam.
SOURCE: MessageLabs

48%
of small businesses with Web sites exchange e-mail with customers several times a day.
SOURCE: The Gallup Organization

The number of workers 65 and older looking for work is up
7%
over last year.
SOURCE: American Association of Retired Persons

80%
of boomers believe they will continue to work during retirement.
SOURCE: Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.

JUST IN CASE
  SINCE 9/11 small businesses have made a number of security changes in the workplace:

SOURCE: Pew Internet/American Life Project Leadership 		 
FAIR GAME?
  IS THE RELATIONSHIP between business and golf for better or worse? Here's what business executives have to say.
  
LIAR, LIAR
  MOST U.S. CONSUMERS believe corporations are guilty of exaggerating or overstating thier profits:
  
SEEING GREEN
  YOUNG SHOPPERS are expected to play a more significant role in Internet spending by 2006:
  

