It Figures 11/02

1 in 70

U.S. households filed for personal bankruptcy last tax season.

SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau/BankruptcyData.com

More than

1

MILLION

U.S. small and midsized businesses-

114%

more than last year-use business processing automation applications, for tasks such as managing sales or customer inventory. SOURCE: TrueCareers

The number of people in North America with at least $1 million in assets rose 1.8 percent to

2.22

MILLION

last year.

SOURCE: Merrill Lynch and Cap Gemini Ernst & Young

Up to

30%

of the e-mail U.S. businesses receive is spam.

SOURCE: MessageLabs

48%

of small businesses with Web sites exchange e-mail with customers several times a day.

SOURCE: The Gallup Organization

The number of workers 65 and older looking for work is up

7%

over last year.

SOURCE: American Association of Retired Persons