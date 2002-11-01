It Figures 11/02
|
1 in 70
U.S. households filed for personal bankruptcy last tax season.
SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau/BankruptcyData.com
More than
The number of people in North America with at least $1 million in assets rose 1.8 percent to
Up to
48%
The number of workers 65 and older looking for work is up
80%
|JUST IN CASE
|
SINCE 9/11
small businesses have made a number of security changes in the workplace:
SOURCE: Pew Internet/American Life Project Leadership
|FAIR GAME?
|
IS THE RELATIONSHIP
between business and golf for better or worse? Here's what business executives have to say.
|LIAR, LIAR
|
MOST U.S. CONSUMERS
believe corporations are guilty of exaggerating or overstating thier profits:
|SEEING GREEN
|
YOUNG SHOPPERS
are expected to play a more significant role in Internet spending by 2006: