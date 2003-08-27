Following the Road to Riches

Do you know the way to wealth?
"In short, the way to wealth, if you desire it, is as plain as the way to market. It depends chiefly on two words, industry and frugality; that is waste neither time nor money, but make the best use of both. Without industry and frugality nothing will do, and with them everything. He that gets all he can honestly, and saves all he gets (necessary expenses excepted), will certainly become rich, if that Being who governs the world, to whom all should look for a blessing on their honest endeavors, doth not, in his wise providence, otherwise determine." --Benjamin Franklin, discussing the way to wealth in his essay Advice to a Young Tradesman

Excerpted from Ben Franklin's 12 Rules of Management

