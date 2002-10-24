Business Card Basics
The more you can hand out, the better.
Business cards don't do any good hiding in your desk--they're only useful when they're spread around. Here are some ideas to get them into circulation:
- Don't hand out just one card. Make it a practice to hand out two, then ask the recipient to pass the extra one onto someone else.
- Give one to the customer on every call, not just the first one. Ask them to pass them on.
- Give one to every person in a group presentation, not just the decision maker.
- Give a card to every receptionist when you ask to see the prospect.
- Put two cards in the envelope with every letter, birthday card or thank-you note.
Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales