Drive-Thru Service Speeds Wendy's to Elite Ranking

October 21, 2002 1 min read

Dublin, Ohio--For the fourth straight year, the speed of Wendy's drive-thru restaurant service reigns supreme. Industry publication QSR Magazine's annual Drive-Thru Time Study evaluated 25 quick-service restaurants for speed, order accuracy, menu board appearance and speaker clarity. At 127 seconds per order, Wendy's was 23 seconds quicker than second-place Chick-fil-A in drive-thru order speed, but the chicken sandwich chain finished ahead of Wendy's in the overall ranking because of a slip in speaker clarity performance. -Business First of Columbus