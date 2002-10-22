Rubio's Unveils New Restaurant Prototype

October 22, 2002 1 min read

Carlsbad, California--Rubio's Restaurants Inc. recently debuted a new prototype restaurant in Ventura, California. The new design features a copper-topped open grill that can be seen throughout the restaurant and Baja-themed décor such as wall murals and a "water feature." Accompanying the prototype are menu additions like roasted Chipotle salsa at the salsa bar. The company has also changed the chain's name to Rubio's Fresh Mexican Grill. -Business Wire