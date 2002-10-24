Carvel's New Partnership Provides Franchisees Access to Real Estate Services

October 24, 2002 1 min read

Farmington, Connecticut--Carvel Corp. announced an exclusive partnership with Boca Raton, Florida-based National Rollout Group, an organization that will use its national broker network to proactively find buildings sites in target areas identified for Carvel franchise expansion. At no additional cost to the prospective franchisee, Carvel has hired the real estate company to assure top-notch real estate services are provided to those investors who want to open a Carvel franchise but haven't yet identified a site. -Carvel Corp.