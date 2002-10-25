Expansion News--Cinnabon, Extreme Pizza, Quizno's

October 25, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Atlanta--Cinnabon Inc., a subsidiary of AFC Enterprises, has recently opened bakeries at Virginia Tech University, the University of South Carolina and Temple University. The company is looking for universities and operators who would like to become on-campus franchisees. -PrimeZone Media Online

San Francisco--Extreme Pizza plans to expand into nearly a dozen new metropolitan markets in the next year, more than doubling its current number of stores. Encouraged by 50 percent revenue growth this year, the pizza parlor chain will likely open franchises in cities including Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Newport Beach, California. -San Francisco Business Times

Denver--Quizno's is opening its 100th franchise in the Chicago market, with at least 100 other franchises waiting for a restaurant site locally. The company hopes to have 80 more franchises open next year, with an ultimate goal of 300 sites in the region. -Chicago Daily Herald