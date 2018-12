A busy Web site that overwhelms visitors risks losing them.

October 24, 2002 1 min read

If your Web site is overly complex, it may be hurting business. That's because the natural response to information overload is to shut down. Some customers will leave your Web site if they find overly complex product or service options that aren't worth their time and effort. Others may stick with the complexity, while being somewhat resentful that it takes so much time to find what they want.

