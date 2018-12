It doesn't matter what you sell--you need to come across as professional.

October 30, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Few, if any, businesses benefit by presenting a shoddy, low-quality image. Even if you position yourself as the price leader, be sure your marketing materials are professionally produced, your telephone is courteously answered and your employees present a businesslike face to customers. These facets of a successful business image are universal.

Excerpted from Grow Your Business