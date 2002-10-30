Which type is best for your business?

October 30, 2002

Profit sharing is popular because it is simple, its measures are understandable, and everybody--from the lowest employee to the company's owner--has a stake in profits. Make a profit and everybody gets to keep her job and the investors in the company are happy. Profit-sharing plans include both immediate cash payout plans and deferral plans. A payout plan pays cash to eligible employees at the end of a stated period of time, typically at the end of the company's fiscal year. A deferral plan can take many forms. The company could make deposits on behalf of employees into their IRA or 401(k) plans. Deferral plans can have tax advantages for employees.

