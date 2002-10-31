Franchise Honors--Captain D's, Carvel, DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen

Nashville, Tennessee--Captain D's Seafood has been named one of the nation's 50 Hottest Chains by QSR magazine. The magazine's annual listing of top quick-service restaurants is based on each chain's domestic systemwide sales and its total number of open units in a given year. Captain D's ranked 28th on the list with $486.1 million in sales and 562 open units. -Nichol & Company Ltd.

Farmington, Connecticut--The Guinness World Record for the largest ice cream pyramid was recently broken by retail ice cream chain Carvel Corp. The 53-inch tall pyramid was comprised of 3,894 scoops of vanilla ice cream and was built with the help of 28 employees. The last scoop was placed by Boca Raton, Florida, franchisee Chuck Keller. Setting the record, a feat that was captured live on the "CBS Early Show," provided the company an opportunity to share the Carvel experience, according to Carvel. -Franchising World

Waco, Texas--DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen by Worldwide was ranked 10th among all national companies in Qualified Remodeler magazine's Top 500 ranking for 2002. The magazine judges companies on financial performance, revenue growth and dedication to specialized services. -BizCom Associates

