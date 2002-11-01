Financial News--Back Yard Burgers, Domino's, RadioShack

Memphis--Total revenues at Back Yard Burgers for the 13-week period ended September 28, 2002, increased 10.8 percent over the same period last year. The increase is primarily the result of the addition of four company-operated restaurants since the year-earlier period. -Business Wire

Ann Arbor, Michigan--Domino's Pizza Inc. said its third-quarter net income jumped 36 percent, as stronger international sales made up for slower domestic demand. The company also announced that founder Thomas Monaghan would retire, no longer serving Domino's in any official capacity. -Reuters

Fort Worth, Texas--RadioShack Corp. said third-quarter net income rose 2.5 percent, but sales faltered. Same-store sales were flat, though sales of wireless communications products rose nearly 9 percent. -The Associated Press

