Don't Hold out for Favors

November 6, 2002 1 min read

Benjamin Franklin did not align his fortunes with the favors that other people might or might not throw his way. I know people who are depending on their wealthy parents to either voluntarily share their money or die and leave them a significant inheritance. I know others who depend on political favors from elected officials to improve their business prospects. Franklin made it the crux of his action plan. When generosity did appear, he gratefully accepted it. When it did not, he continued to pursue his own agenda.

